Reviewing Avid Technology Inc. (AVID)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Multimedia & Graphics Software companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.6% of Avid Technology Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.10% of all Multimedia & Graphics Software’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Avid Technology Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.32% of all Multimedia & Graphics Software companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Avid Technology Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Technology Inc. 0.00% 1.10% -0.70% Industry Average 30.93% 21.44% 11.10%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Avid Technology Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Technology Inc. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 208.89M 675.29M 29.37

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Avid Technology Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Technology Inc. 1 2 0 2.67 Industry Average 1.00 3.40 4.57 2.71

$5.75 is the average target price of Avid Technology Inc., with a potential downside of -42.50%. As a group, Multimedia & Graphics Software companies have a potential upside of 43.35%. The analysts’ opionion based on the data delivered earlier is that Avid Technology Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Avid Technology Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Technology Inc. -11.45% -6.13% 57.78% 37.99% 54.96% 64.42% Industry Average 6.23% 16.61% 31.74% 51.85% 67.45% 40.14%

For the past year Avid Technology Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Avid Technology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Avid Technology Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.00 and has 2.95 Quick Ratio. Avid Technology Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avid Technology Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Avid Technology Inc. has a beta of 1.79 and its 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Avid Technology Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.00 which is 0.36% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Avid Technology Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Avid Technology Inc.’s competitors beat Avid Technology Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and supports software and hardware for digital media content production, management, and distribution worldwide. The company offers professional video creative tools, such as Media Composer product line that is used to edit video content; NewsCutter option and iNews systems for news production; Avid Symphony option, which is used during post-production; and Media Composer | Cloud solution that enables broadcast news professionals to acquire, access, edit, and finish stories. It also offers media management solutions comprising Avid MediaCentral | UX Web and mobile-based apps that provide real-time access to media assets for media professional; and Avid Interplay asset management solutions, which offers network, storage, and database solutions to enable users to simultaneously share and manage media assets across a project or organization. In addition, the company provides Avid shared storage systems; AirSpeed 5000 and 5500 video servers; and Pro Tools digital audio software and workstation solutions that facilitate the audio production process. Further, it offers complementary control surfaces and consoles; VENUE product family that includes console systems for mixing audio for live sound reinforcement; and Sibelius-branded software, which allows users to create, edit, and publish musical scores. Additionally, the company provides workflow design and consulting; program and project management; system installation and commissioning; custom development; and role-based product level training services. It offers its products and solutions to customers in broadcast and media, video and audio post, and professional markets through a network of sales representatives, independent distributors, value-added resellers, dealers, retailers, and digital sales channels. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.