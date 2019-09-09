Reviewing Avid Technology Inc. (AVID)’s and Its Competitors results

As Multimedia & Graphics Software company, Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Avid Technology Inc. has 66% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 50.29% institutional ownership for its rivals. 7.3% of Avid Technology Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.63% of all Multimedia & Graphics Software companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Avid Technology Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Technology Inc. 0.00% 1.10% -0.70% Industry Average 31.12% 23.46% 12.40%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Avid Technology Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Technology Inc. N/A 8 0.00 Industry Average 259.74M 834.70M 24.44

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Avid Technology Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Technology Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 2.20 4.38 2.63

Avid Technology Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential downside of -16.55%. As a group, Multimedia & Graphics Software companies have a potential upside of 59.65%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the results shown earlier is that Avid Technology Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Avid Technology Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Technology Inc. 2.6% 10.81% 20.45% 122.83% 82.06% 115.79% Industry Average 2.29% 4.83% 17.61% 51.80% 66.39% 71.52%

For the past year Avid Technology Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Avid Technology Inc. are 1 and 0.8. Competitively, Avid Technology Inc.’s rivals have 4.32 and 4.27 for Current and Quick Ratio. Avid Technology Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avid Technology Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.79 shows that Avid Technology Inc. is 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Avid Technology Inc.’s rivals are 3.82% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.96 beta.

Dividends

Avid Technology Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Avid Technology Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and supports software and hardware for digital media content production, management, and distribution worldwide. The company offers professional video creative tools, such as Media Composer product line that is used to edit video content; NewsCutter option and iNews systems for news production; Avid Symphony option, which is used during post-production; and Media Composer | Cloud solution that enables broadcast news professionals to acquire, access, edit, and finish stories. It also offers media management solutions comprising Avid MediaCentral | UX Web and mobile-based apps that provide real-time access to media assets for media professional; and Avid Interplay asset management solutions, which offers network, storage, and database solutions to enable users to simultaneously share and manage media assets across a project or organization. In addition, the company provides Avid shared storage systems; AirSpeed 5000 and 5500 video servers; and Pro Tools digital audio software and workstation solutions that facilitate the audio production process. Further, it offers complementary control surfaces and consoles; VENUE product family that includes console systems for mixing audio for live sound reinforcement; and Sibelius-branded software, which allows users to create, edit, and publish musical scores. Additionally, the company provides workflow design and consulting; program and project management; system installation and commissioning; custom development; and role-based product level training services. It offers its products and solutions to customers in broadcast and media, video and audio post, and professional markets through a network of sales representatives, independent distributors, value-added resellers, dealers, retailers, and digital sales channels. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.