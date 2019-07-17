Reviewing Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO)’s and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s results

Both Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 4 6.70 N/A -0.29 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -6.44 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Avid Bioservices Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Avid Bioservices Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -20.3% -13.3% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -171.9% -108.6%

Volatility & Risk

Avid Bioservices Inc. has a 2.72 beta, while its volatility is 172.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Zosano Pharma Corporation’s 156.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.56 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Avid Bioservices Inc. are 2.3 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Zosano Pharma Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Avid Bioservices Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Avid Bioservices Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Avid Bioservices Inc. has a consensus target price of $10, and a 56.25% upside potential. Meanwhile, Zosano Pharma Corporation’s consensus target price is $8, while its potential upside is 146.15%. The information presented earlier suggests that Zosano Pharma Corporation looks more robust than Avid Bioservices Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Avid Bioservices Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 52.3% and 38% respectively. Insiders owned 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.7% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -19.55% -16.16% -0.28% -28.69% -1.1% -12.68% Zosano Pharma Corporation -8.77% -6.02% 30% -19.59% -30.82% 47.17%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. has -12.68% weaker performance while Zosano Pharma Corporation has 47.17% stronger performance.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.