Reviewing Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO)’s and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)’s results

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 5.70 N/A -0.17 0.00 uniQure N.V. 62 229.07 N/A -2.48 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Avid Bioservices Inc. and uniQure N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.85 shows that Avid Bioservices Inc. is 185.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, uniQure N.V.’s 8.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

Avid Bioservices Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor uniQure N.V. are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. uniQure N.V. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Avid Bioservices Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Avid Bioservices Inc. and uniQure N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 5 3.00

The upside potential is 84.16% for Avid Bioservices Inc. with average target price of $10. Meanwhile, uniQure N.V.’s average target price is $82.4, while its potential upside is 85.25%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that uniQure N.V. seems more appealing than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Avid Bioservices Inc. and uniQure N.V. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49% and 78.8%. Insiders owned 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of uniQure N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05% uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. was less bullish than uniQure N.V.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors uniQure N.V. beats Avid Bioservices Inc.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.