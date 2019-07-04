Reviewing Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO)’s and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)’s results

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 4 6.27 N/A -0.29 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 13 115.11 N/A -3.00 0.00

Demonstrates Avid Bioservices Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Avid Bioservices Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -20.3% -13.3% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -123.6% -96.7%

Risk & Volatility

Avid Bioservices Inc.’s current beta is 2.72 and it happens to be 172.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.16 which is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Avid Bioservices Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 3 Quick Ratio. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Avid Bioservices Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Avid Bioservices Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Avid Bioservices Inc. has an average price target of $10, and a 66.94% upside potential. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $29 consensus price target and a 98.36% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Stemline Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 52.3% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 56.8% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 8.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -19.55% -16.16% -0.28% -28.69% -1.1% -12.68% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -7.74% 3.93% 29.36% 10.15% -25.24% 53.05%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. has -12.68% weaker performance while Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 53.05% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats Avid Bioservices Inc.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.