Reviewing Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO)’s and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s results

Since Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 6.92 N/A -0.17 0.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 679.26 N/A -0.17 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Avid Bioservices Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9%

Volatility and Risk

Avid Bioservices Inc. is 185.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.85. Competitively, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.79 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Avid Bioservices Inc. are 2.2 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8 and its Quick Ratio is 8. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares and 6% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares. Insiders owned 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.4% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. has stronger performance than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation on 4 of the 6 factors.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.