Reviewing Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO)’s and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s results

Since Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 4 6.89 N/A -0.29 0.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 12 77.04 N/A -3.40 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Avid Bioservices Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Avid Bioservices Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -20.3% -13.3% Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Avid Bioservices Inc. is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Liquidia Technologies Inc. is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. Liquidia Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 52.3% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 44.4% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Liquidia Technologies Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -19.55% -16.16% -0.28% -28.69% -1.1% -12.68% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -0.1% -0.2% -31.03% -48.27% 0% -54.43%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. has stronger performance than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Summary

Liquidia Technologies Inc. beats Avid Bioservices Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.