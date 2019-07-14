Reviewing Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO)’s and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 4 6.38 N/A -0.29 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 16.55 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Avid Bioservices Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Avid Bioservices Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -20.3% -13.3% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -13.7%

Risk and Volatility

Avid Bioservices Inc.’s 2.72 beta indicates that its volatility is 172.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 125.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.25 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Avid Bioservices Inc. is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.6. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Avid Bioservices Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Avid Bioservices Inc.’s consensus target price is $10, while its potential upside is 64.20%. On the other hand, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 102.20% and its consensus target price is $35. Based on the data delivered earlier, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Avid Bioservices Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Avid Bioservices Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52.3% and 81% respectively. 11.62% are Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -19.55% -16.16% -0.28% -28.69% -1.1% -12.68% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.54% -2.81% 25.94% 28.75% 172.21% 22.68%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. has -12.68% weaker performance while KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 22.68% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Avid Bioservices Inc.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.