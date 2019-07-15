Reviewing Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO)’s and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 4 6.57 N/A -0.29 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 135.05 N/A -5.48 0.00

Table 1 highlights Avid Bioservices Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -20.3% -13.3% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -89.6% -72%

Liquidity

Avid Bioservices Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Iterum Therapeutics plc which has a 7.6 Current Ratio and a 7.6 Quick Ratio. Iterum Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Avid Bioservices Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Avid Bioservices Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

Avid Bioservices Inc. has a consensus target price of $10, and a 59.49% upside potential. Iterum Therapeutics plc on the other hand boasts of a $17 consensus target price and a 152.98% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Iterum Therapeutics plc appears more favorable than Avid Bioservices Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Avid Bioservices Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 52.3% and 75.9%. 11.62% are Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Iterum Therapeutics plc has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -19.55% -16.16% -0.28% -28.69% -1.1% -12.68% Iterum Therapeutics plc -7.69% -18.81% 20% 21.21% 0% 43.71%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. has -12.68% weaker performance while Iterum Therapeutics plc has 43.71% stronger performance.

Summary

Iterum Therapeutics plc beats on 6 of the 9 factors Avid Bioservices Inc.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.