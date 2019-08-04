Reviewing Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO)’s and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s results

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 4 6.78 N/A -0.17 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 18.42 N/A -22.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see Avid Bioservices Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Avid Bioservices Inc. are 2.2 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Avid Bioservices Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Avid Bioservices Inc.’s consensus price target is $10, while its potential upside is 54.56%. Competitively HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has an average price target of $20, with potential upside of 179.72%. The information presented earlier suggests that HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. looks more robust than Avid Bioservices Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Avid Bioservices Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49% and 35.9% respectively. 11.62% are Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend while HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats Avid Bioservices Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.