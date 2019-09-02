Reviewing Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO)’s and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)’s results

This is a contrast between Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 7.04 N/A -0.17 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Avid Bioservices Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Avid Bioservices Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Avid Bioservices Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Avid Bioservices Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Avid Bioservices Inc. has a 44.93% upside potential and an average price target of $10. On the other hand, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 119.18% and its average price target is $24. The data provided earlier shows that Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Avid Bioservices Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Avid Bioservices Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has 3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. was more bullish than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats Avid Bioservices Inc.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.