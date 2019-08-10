Reviewing Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO)’s and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 6.92 N/A -0.17 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 3.18 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Avid Bioservices Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Avid Bioservices Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Avid Bioservices Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 185.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.85 beta. Fortress Biotech Inc.’s 143.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.43 beta.

Liquidity

Avid Bioservices Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Fortress Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2.8 Quick Ratio. Fortress Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Avid Bioservices Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Avid Bioservices Inc.’s consensus target price is $10, while its potential upside is 54.32%. Meanwhile, Fortress Biotech Inc.’s consensus target price is $11, while its potential upside is 720.90%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Fortress Biotech Inc. seems more appealing than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares and 14% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares. About 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Fortress Biotech Inc. has 13.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05% Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.24% -11.61% -12.74% -7.43% -37.44% 59.3%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Avid Bioservices Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.