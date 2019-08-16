Reviewing Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO)’s and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 7.00 N/A -0.17 0.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 11.55 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Avid Bioservices Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Avid Bioservices Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8%

Risk & Volatility

Avid Bioservices Inc. has a 2.85 beta, while its volatility is 185.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.75 beta is the reason why it is 75.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Avid Bioservices Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2 and 1.9 respectively. Avid Bioservices Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 49% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares and 62% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend while EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.