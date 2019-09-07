Reviewing Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO)’s and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s results

We are contrasting Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 5.31 N/A -0.17 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 44 6.66 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Avid Bioservices Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Avid Bioservices Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.85 beta indicates that Avid Bioservices Inc. is 185.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s 64.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.64 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Avid Bioservices Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.9. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Avid Bioservices Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Avid Bioservices Inc. has a 84.16% upside potential and an average target price of $10. On the other hand, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 37.93% and its average target price is $48. Based on the data given earlier, Avid Bioservices Inc. is looking more favorable than Esperion Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Avid Bioservices Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49% and 0%. 11.62% are Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend while Esperion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.