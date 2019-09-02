Reviewing Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO)’s and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)’s results

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 7.04 N/A -0.17 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 44.72 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Avid Bioservices Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -37.7%

Risk & Volatility

Avid Bioservices Inc.’s 2.85 beta indicates that its volatility is 185.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 195.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.95 beta.

Liquidity

Avid Bioservices Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Avid Bioservices Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 49% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares and 12.6% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11.62%. Insiders Comparatively, held 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. has 58.05% stronger performance while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -5.95% weaker performance.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.