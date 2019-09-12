Reviewing Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO)’s and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)’s results

Both Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 5.27 N/A -0.17 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 6.16 N/A 0.61 18.55

Demonstrates Avid Bioservices Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3%

Risk & Volatility

Avid Bioservices Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 185.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.85 beta. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.44 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Avid Bioservices Inc. are 2.2 and 1.9. Competitively, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has 6.3 and 6.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Avid Bioservices Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 89.75% for Avid Bioservices Inc. with average target price of $10. Competitively Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has an average target price of $18, with potential upside of 30.81%. The data provided earlier shows that Avid Bioservices Inc. appears more favorable than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.8% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. About 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend while Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats Avid Bioservices Inc.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.