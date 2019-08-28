Reviewing Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO)’s and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 6.91 N/A -0.17 0.00 BioPharmX Corporation 1 87.71 N/A -2.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights Avid Bioservices Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Avid Bioservices Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1% BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -870.1% -334.1%

Volatility & Risk

Avid Bioservices Inc. has a 2.85 beta, while its volatility is 185.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. BioPharmX Corporation’s 0.07 beta is the reason why it is 93.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Avid Bioservices Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 49% and 16.1% respectively. 11.62% are Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.64% of BioPharmX Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05% BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. has 58.05% stronger performance while BioPharmX Corporation has -84.41% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Avid Bioservices Inc. beats BioPharmX Corporation.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.