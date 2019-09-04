Reviewing Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO)’s and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s results

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 7.02 N/A -0.17 0.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 21 417.82 N/A -1.40 0.00

In table 1 we can see Avid Bioservices Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Avid Bioservices Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1% Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Avid Bioservices Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 49% and 45.07% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05% Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend while Autolus Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics plc beats Avid Bioservices Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.