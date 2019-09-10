Reviewing Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO)’s and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)’s results

We are comparing Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 6.40 N/A -0.17 0.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00

Demonstrates Avid Bioservices Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 11.62% are Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend while Applied Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Applied Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.