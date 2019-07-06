Reviewing Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO)’s and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 4 6.26 N/A -0.29 0.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 27 9.56 N/A -1.88 0.00

In table 1 we can see Avid Bioservices Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -20.3% -13.3% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -50.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Avid Bioservices Inc. are 2.3 and 1.9. Competitively, Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has 3.3 and 3.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 52.3% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares and 25.6% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. shares. Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 11.62%. Comparatively, 75.7% are Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -19.55% -16.16% -0.28% -28.69% -1.1% -12.68% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -13.32% -23.67% -17.97% -14.75% -3.55% -27.9%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. has stronger performance than Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.