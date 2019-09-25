Reviewing Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO)’s and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 5.53 N/A -0.17 0.00 Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Avid Bioservices Inc. and Affimed N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1% Affimed N.V. 0.00% -22.7% -11.2%

Risk and Volatility

Avid Bioservices Inc. is 185.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.85. Affimed N.V.’s 2.79 beta is the reason why it is 179.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Avid Bioservices Inc. is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Affimed N.V. is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. Affimed N.V. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Avid Bioservices Inc. and Affimed N.V. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Avid Bioservices Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 80.83% and an $10 average target price. Competitively Affimed N.V. has a consensus target price of $8, with potential upside of 134.60%. Based on the data shown earlier, Affimed N.V. is looking more favorable than Avid Bioservices Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Avid Bioservices Inc. and Affimed N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 49% and 41.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.15% of Affimed N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05% Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. has 58.05% stronger performance while Affimed N.V. has -3.54% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Affimed N.V.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.