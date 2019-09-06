Reviewing Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP)’s and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.27 N/A -0.16 0.00 Vaxart Inc. 1 1.46 N/A -3.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Avid Bioservices Inc. and Vaxart Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Avid Bioservices Inc. and Vaxart Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Avid Bioservices Inc. and Vaxart Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.72% and 34.2%. 7.06% are Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76% Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. has 7.76% stronger performance while Vaxart Inc. has -63.3% weaker performance.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Vaxart Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.