Reviewing Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP)’s and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s results

Both Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|26
|4.11
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
|Synlogic Inc.
|8
|81.98
|N/A
|-2.04
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Avid Bioservices Inc. and Synlogic Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Avid Bioservices Inc. and Synlogic Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Synlogic Inc.
|0.00%
|-36.2%
|-32.3%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares and 82.1% of Synlogic Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Synlogic Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0.02%
|0.72%
|1.33%
|-2.92%
|2.49%
|3.72%
|Synlogic Inc.
|0.12%
|3.77%
|-19.34%
|3.38%
|-22%
|17.83%
For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Synlogic Inc.
Summary
Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Synlogic Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
