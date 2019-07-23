Reviewing Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP)’s and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s results

Both Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.11 N/A -0.11 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 8 81.98 N/A -2.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Avid Bioservices Inc. and Synlogic Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Avid Bioservices Inc. and Synlogic Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -36.2% -32.3%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares and 82.1% of Synlogic Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Synlogic Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.02% 0.72% 1.33% -2.92% 2.49% 3.72% Synlogic Inc. 0.12% 3.77% -19.34% 3.38% -22% 17.83%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Synlogic Inc.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Synlogic Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.