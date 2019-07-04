Reviewing Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP)’s and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)’s results

Both Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.10 N/A -0.11 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 6.23 N/A -1.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Avid Bioservices Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Avid Bioservices Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares and 71.6% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.02% 0.72% 1.33% -2.92% 2.49% 3.72% Sutro Biopharma Inc. -2.4% -13.91% -2.4% -24.31% 0% 12.53%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. was less bullish than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats Avid Bioservices Inc.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.