Reviewing Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP)’s and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)’s results

Both Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.15 N/A -0.16 0.00 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 792 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Avid Bioservices Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Avid Bioservices Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares and 73.4% of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. shares. Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.06%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend while Stoke Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Stoke Therapeutics Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.