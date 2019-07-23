Reviewing Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP)’s and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.11 N/A -0.11 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 162 102.11 N/A -9.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Avid Bioservices Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Avid Bioservices Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Avid Bioservices Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 9 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Sage Therapeutics Inc. is $212.67, which is potential 17.40% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.75% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 7.06% are Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.02% 0.72% 1.33% -2.92% 2.49% 3.72% Sage Therapeutics Inc. -1.94% -0.36% 5.98% 27.58% -2.09% 74.39%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. has weaker performance than Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats Avid Bioservices Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.