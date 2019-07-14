Reviewing Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP)’s and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM)’s results

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.02 N/A -0.11 0.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 49.69 N/A -2.92 0.00

Demonstrates Avid Bioservices Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Avid Bioservices Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Avid Bioservices Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.72% and 46.35%. Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.06%. Insiders Comparatively, held 31.1% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.02% 0.72% 1.33% -2.92% 2.49% 3.72% Realm Therapeutics Plc -1.98% -18.17% 46.67% 5.26% 0% 78.38%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. has weaker performance than Realm Therapeutics Plc

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.