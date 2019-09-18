Reviewing Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP)’s and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)’s results

This is a contrast between Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 27 4.10 N/A -0.16 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 22 245.33 N/A -3.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Avid Bioservices Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Avid Bioservices Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Avid Bioservices Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively MeiraGTx Holdings plc has an average target price of $40, with potential upside of 115.52%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Avid Bioservices Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.72% and 36.6%. Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.06%. Comparatively, 19.39% are MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76% MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.