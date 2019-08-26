Reviewing Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP)’s and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)’s results

Both Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.15 N/A -0.16 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 38.03 N/A -2.74 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13.5 average target price and a 250.65% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 83.4% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.