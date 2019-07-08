Reviewing Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP)’s and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.14 N/A -0.11 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 132 4.11 N/A 8.02 17.24

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Avid Bioservices Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 8 2.73

Meanwhile, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s consensus target price is $170.82, while its potential upside is 21.23%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Avid Bioservices Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors at 0.72% and 99.6% respectively. Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.06%. Comparatively, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has 2.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.02% 0.72% 1.33% -2.92% 2.49% 3.72% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc -1.62% -0.06% 11.24% -4.99% -16.68% 11.58%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats on 8 of the 9 factors Avid Bioservices Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.