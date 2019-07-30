Reviewing Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP)’s and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)’s results

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.10 N/A -0.11 0.00 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Avid Bioservices Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Avid Bioservices Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors at 0.72% and 20.7% respectively. About 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.02% 0.72% 1.33% -2.92% 2.49% 3.72% Forward Pharma A/S -6.89% -16.73% -29.85% -39.4% -52.8% 31.31%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. was less bullish than Forward Pharma A/S.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Forward Pharma A/S.