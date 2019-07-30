Reviewing Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP)’s and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)’s results

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|26
|4.10
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
|Forward Pharma A/S
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Avid Bioservices Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|-2.4%
|-2%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Avid Bioservices Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors at 0.72% and 20.7% respectively. About 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0.02%
|0.72%
|1.33%
|-2.92%
|2.49%
|3.72%
|Forward Pharma A/S
|-6.89%
|-16.73%
|-29.85%
|-39.4%
|-52.8%
|31.31%
For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. was less bullish than Forward Pharma A/S.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Forward Pharma A/S.
