Reviewing Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP)’s and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|27
|4.06
|N/A
|-0.16
|0.00
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|7
|5.21
|N/A
|-7.78
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Avid Bioservices Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-313.7%
|-215.9%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares and 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has 10.5% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|-1.25%
|0.15%
|5.01%
|7.76%
|6.86%
|7.76%
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|29.94%
|-22.5%
|-15.56%
|-44.9%
|-41.67%
|48.22%
For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. has weaker performance than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
