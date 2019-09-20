Reviewing Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP)’s and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 27 4.06 N/A -0.16 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 5.21 N/A -7.78 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Avid Bioservices Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares and 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has 10.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. has weaker performance than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.