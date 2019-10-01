Reviewing Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP)’s and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|28
|0.00
|42.37M
|-0.16
|0.00
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|3
|0.00
|5.04M
|-7.78
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Avid Bioservices Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Avid Bioservices Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|152,684,684.68%
|0%
|0%
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|158,296,428.91%
|-313.7%
|-215.9%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|-1.25%
|0.15%
|5.01%
|7.76%
|6.86%
|7.76%
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|29.94%
|-22.5%
|-15.56%
|-44.9%
|-41.67%
|48.22%
For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. has weaker performance than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
Summary
Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.