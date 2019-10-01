Reviewing Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP)’s and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 28 0.00 42.37M -0.16 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 5.04M -7.78 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Avid Bioservices Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Avid Bioservices Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 152,684,684.68% 0% 0% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 158,296,428.91% -313.7% -215.9%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. has weaker performance than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.