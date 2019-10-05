Reviewing Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP)’s and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s results

Both Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 27 3.93 N/A -0.16 0.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 24 0.00 47.03M -2.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Avid Bioservices Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Editas Medicine Inc. 192,509,209.99% -47.6% -27.4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares and 78.9% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.98% of Editas Medicine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76% Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. was less bullish than Editas Medicine Inc.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Editas Medicine Inc.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.