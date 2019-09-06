Reviewing Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP)’s and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)’s results

Both Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|26
|4.27
|N/A
|-0.16
|0.00
|ContraFect Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Avid Bioservices Inc. and ContraFect Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Avid Bioservices Inc. and ContraFect Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ContraFect Corporation
|0.00%
|-184.4%
|-19.9%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares and 37.6% of ContraFect Corporation shares. Insiders held 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|-1.25%
|0.15%
|5.01%
|7.76%
|6.86%
|7.76%
|ContraFect Corporation
|-2.58%
|-14.19%
|-26.36%
|-11.12%
|-77.12%
|-70.84%
For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend while ContraFect Corporation had bearish trend.
Summary
Avid Bioservices Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors ContraFect Corporation.
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.