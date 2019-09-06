Reviewing Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP)’s and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)’s results

Both Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.27 N/A -0.16 0.00 ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see Avid Bioservices Inc. and ContraFect Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Avid Bioservices Inc. and ContraFect Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares and 37.6% of ContraFect Corporation shares. Insiders held 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76% ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend while ContraFect Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors ContraFect Corporation.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.