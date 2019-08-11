Reviewing Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP)’s and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)’s results

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.17 N/A -0.16 0.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 14.37 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Avid Bioservices Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.72% and 5.2%. Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.06%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. has weaker performance than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Cleveland BioLabs Inc. beats Avid Bioservices Inc.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.