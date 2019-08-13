Reviewing Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP)’s and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)’s results

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.13 N/A -0.16 0.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Demonstrates Avid Bioservices Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Avid Bioservices Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Avid Bioservices Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.72% and 61.2% respectively. 7.06% are Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.