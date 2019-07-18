Reviewing Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP)’s and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)’s results

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.14 N/A -0.11 0.00 ArQule Inc. 6 54.06 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Avid Bioservices Inc. and ArQule Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Avid Bioservices Inc. and ArQule Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Avid Bioservices Inc. and ArQule Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, ArQule Inc.’s potential downside is -25.56% and its average price target is $7.69.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.8% of ArQule Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.1% are ArQule Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.02% 0.72% 1.33% -2.92% 2.49% 3.72% ArQule Inc. 3.11% 6.78% 89.76% 57.89% 110% 127.44%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. has weaker performance than ArQule Inc.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.