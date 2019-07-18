Reviewing Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP)’s and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)’s results

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|26
|4.14
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
|ArQule Inc.
|6
|54.06
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Avid Bioservices Inc. and ArQule Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Avid Bioservices Inc. and ArQule Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ArQule Inc.
|0.00%
|-29.1%
|-20.9%
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Avid Bioservices Inc. and ArQule Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|ArQule Inc.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
On the other hand, ArQule Inc.’s potential downside is -25.56% and its average price target is $7.69.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.8% of ArQule Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.1% are ArQule Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0.02%
|0.72%
|1.33%
|-2.92%
|2.49%
|3.72%
|ArQule Inc.
|3.11%
|6.78%
|89.76%
|57.89%
|110%
|127.44%
For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. has weaker performance than ArQule Inc.
ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.
