Reviewing Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP)’s and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s results

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 27 4.06 N/A -0.16 0.00 Ardelyx Inc. 3 1247.12 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Avid Bioservices Inc. and Ardelyx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Avid Bioservices Inc. and Ardelyx Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Avid Bioservices Inc. and Ardelyx Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.72% and 82.8%. Insiders owned roughly 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.5% of Ardelyx Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76% Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ardelyx Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Ardelyx Inc.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.