Reviewing Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP)’s and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s results

We are contrasting Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|26
|4.15
|N/A
|-0.16
|0.00
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|2.71
|N/A
|-3.97
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Avid Bioservices Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-78%
|-61.8%
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Avid Bioservices Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $5, while its potential upside is 371.70%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares and 92.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|-1.25%
|0.15%
|5.01%
|7.76%
|6.86%
|7.76%
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|-32.63%
|-47.33%
|-79.12%
|-81.77%
|-92.35%
|-82.68%
For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend while Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Avid Bioservices Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
