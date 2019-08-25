Reviewing Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP)’s and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s results

We are contrasting Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.15 N/A -0.16 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.71 N/A -3.97 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Avid Bioservices Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Avid Bioservices Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $5, while its potential upside is 371.70%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares and 92.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend while Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.