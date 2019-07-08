Reviewing Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP)’s and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|26
|4.14
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.45
|0.00
Demonstrates Avid Bioservices Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Avid Bioservices Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-65.1%
|-59.2%
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Avid Bioservices Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
On the other hand, Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 1,150.00% and its consensus target price is $44.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Avid Bioservices Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.72% and 60.5%. Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.06%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0.02%
|0.72%
|1.33%
|-2.92%
|2.49%
|3.72%
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|16.33%
|-12.58%
|-7.56%
|-9.63%
|22.47%
|11.88%
For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. has weaker performance than Acer Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Acer Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
