Reviewing Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP)’s and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.14 N/A -0.11 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.45 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 has Avid Bioservices Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -59.2%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 1,150.00% and its consensus target price is $44.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Avid Bioservices Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.72% and 60.5%. Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.06%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.02% 0.72% 1.33% -2.92% 2.49% 3.72% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 16.33% -12.58% -7.56% -9.63% 22.47% 11.88%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. has weaker performance than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Acer Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.