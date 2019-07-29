Reviewing Aviat Networks Inc. (AVNW)’s and Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Aviat Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) and Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aviat Networks Inc. 14 0.29 N/A 8.59 1.55 Optical Cable Corporation 4 0.37 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aviat Networks Inc. and Optical Cable Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aviat Networks Inc. and Optical Cable Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aviat Networks Inc. 0.00% -1.7% -0.6% Optical Cable Corporation 0.00% -7.2% -4%

Volatility and Risk

Aviat Networks Inc. has a 0.94 beta, while its volatility is 6.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Optical Cable Corporation has beta of 0.62 which is 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aviat Networks Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Optical Cable Corporation are 3.9 and 1.4 respectively. Optical Cable Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aviat Networks Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.7% of Aviat Networks Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.1% of Optical Cable Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4.5% of Aviat Networks Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 23.5% of Optical Cable Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aviat Networks Inc. -1.85% -5.74% -14.19% -14.85% -22.09% 0.38% Optical Cable Corporation -1.47% -7.48% 41.14% -7.84% 67.86% 23.36%

For the past year Aviat Networks Inc. has weaker performance than Optical Cable Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Aviat Networks Inc. beats Optical Cable Corporation.

Aviat Networks, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile; and point-to-point digital microwave transmission systems designed for first/last mile access, middle mile/backhaul, and long distance trunking applications, as well as support new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades. The company also offers network management software solutions, which enable operators to deploy, monitor, and manage its systems, as well as third party equipment, such as antennas, routers, optical transmission equipment, and other equipment to build and deploy telecommunications transmission network. In addition, it provides a suite of professional services, including network planning and design, site surveys and builds, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, customer service, and other professional services. The company serves wireless/mobile service providers; original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and private network users, such as public safety agencies and government institutions, as well as utility, pipeline, railroad, and other industrial enterprises that operate wireless networks. It markets its products through its direct sales, service, and support organization; and through OEMs and system integrators, as well as indirectly through dealers, resellers, and sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Aviat Networks, Inc. in January 2010. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair. It also offers fiber optic connectivity products, including fiber optic wall mounts, cabinet mount and rack mount enclosures, pre-terminated fiber optic enclosures, fiber optic connectors, splice trays, fiber optic jumpers, plug and play cassette modules, pre-terminated fiber optic cable assemblies, adapters, and accessories. In addition, the company provides copper connectivity products comprising category compliant patch panels, jacks, plugs, patch cords, faceplates, surface mounted boxes, distribution and multi-media boxes, copper rack mount and wall mount enclosures, cable assemblies, cable organizers, and other wiring products for datacenter, telecommunications closet, equipment room, and workstation applications. Further, it offers network, data storage, and telecommunications management systems, such as data cabinets, wall-mount enclosures, cable management systems, and open frame relay racks for commercial and residential use; and datacom wiring products, such as various enclosures, modules, and modular outlets for single dwelling and multiple dwelling residential uses. Additionally, the company provides specialty fiber optic connectors and connectivity components, ruggedized copper datacom connectors, and related systems and solutions for military and harsh environment applications. It sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, and end-users. Optical Cable Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.