Reviewing Aviat Networks Inc. (AVNW)’s and Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Aviat Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) and Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aviat Networks Inc. 14 0.29 N/A 8.59 1.55 Network-1 Technologies Inc. 2 17.21 N/A 0.30 7.89

In table 1 we can see Aviat Networks Inc. and Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Network-1 Technologies Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Aviat Networks Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Aviat Networks Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Network-1 Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aviat Networks Inc. and Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aviat Networks Inc. 0.00% -1.7% -0.6% Network-1 Technologies Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 12%

Risk & Volatility

Aviat Networks Inc. is 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.94 beta. Competitively, Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s 50.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.5 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aviat Networks Inc. are 1.5 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 27 and its Quick Ratio is 27. Network-1 Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aviat Networks Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.7% of Aviat Networks Inc. shares and 14.2% of Network-1 Technologies Inc. shares. About 4.5% of Aviat Networks Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 15.9% of Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aviat Networks Inc. -1.85% -5.74% -14.19% -14.85% -22.09% 0.38% Network-1 Technologies Inc. -6% -4.86% -6% -15.77% -18.97% 5.38%

For the past year Aviat Networks Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Network-1 Technologies Inc.

Summary

Network-1 Technologies Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Aviat Networks Inc.

Aviat Networks, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile; and point-to-point digital microwave transmission systems designed for first/last mile access, middle mile/backhaul, and long distance trunking applications, as well as support new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades. The company also offers network management software solutions, which enable operators to deploy, monitor, and manage its systems, as well as third party equipment, such as antennas, routers, optical transmission equipment, and other equipment to build and deploy telecommunications transmission network. In addition, it provides a suite of professional services, including network planning and design, site surveys and builds, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, customer service, and other professional services. The company serves wireless/mobile service providers; original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and private network users, such as public safety agencies and government institutions, as well as utility, pipeline, railroad, and other industrial enterprises that operate wireless networks. It markets its products through its direct sales, service, and support organization; and through OEMs and system integrators, as well as indirectly through dealers, resellers, and sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Aviat Networks, Inc. in January 2010. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 33 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system. Its patents also comprise the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; and the quality of service (QoS) patents covering systems and methods for the transmission of audio, video, and data in order to achieve high QoS over computer and telephony networks. The company was formerly known as Network-1 Security Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Network-1 Technologies, Inc. in October 2013 to reflect the nature of its business. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York.