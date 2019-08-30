Reviewing Aviat Networks Inc. (AVNW)’s and Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)’s results

Aviat Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) and Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aviat Networks Inc. 13 0.31 N/A 9.86 1.30 Juniper Networks Inc. 26 1.79 N/A 1.61 16.76

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aviat Networks Inc. and Juniper Networks Inc. Juniper Networks Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Aviat Networks Inc. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Aviat Networks Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aviat Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) and Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aviat Networks Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 3.7% Juniper Networks Inc. 0.00% 12% 6.1%

Risk and Volatility

Aviat Networks Inc. has a 0.81 beta, while its volatility is 19.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Juniper Networks Inc. is 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

Aviat Networks Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Juniper Networks Inc. are 2.9 and 2.8 respectively. Juniper Networks Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aviat Networks Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aviat Networks Inc. and Juniper Networks Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aviat Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Juniper Networks Inc. 1 2 0 2.67

Juniper Networks Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25.5 average target price and a 10.25% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.1% of Aviat Networks Inc. shares and 96% of Juniper Networks Inc. shares. 0.5% are Aviat Networks Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Juniper Networks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aviat Networks Inc. -0.85% -3.22% -5.04% -5.74% -19.37% -3.25% Juniper Networks Inc. -0.48% 0.33% -2.77% 4.61% 2.74% 0.41%

For the past year Aviat Networks Inc. had bearish trend while Juniper Networks Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Juniper Networks Inc. beats Aviat Networks Inc.

Aviat Networks, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile; and point-to-point digital microwave transmission systems designed for first/last mile access, middle mile/backhaul, and long distance trunking applications, as well as support new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades. The company also offers network management software solutions, which enable operators to deploy, monitor, and manage its systems, as well as third party equipment, such as antennas, routers, optical transmission equipment, and other equipment to build and deploy telecommunications transmission network. In addition, it provides a suite of professional services, including network planning and design, site surveys and builds, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, customer service, and other professional services. The company serves wireless/mobile service providers; original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and private network users, such as public safety agencies and government institutions, as well as utility, pipeline, railroad, and other industrial enterprises that operate wireless networks. It markets its products through its direct sales, service, and support organization; and through OEMs and system integrators, as well as indirectly through dealers, resellers, and sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Aviat Networks, Inc. in January 2010. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers. It also provides switching products, including EX series Ethernet switches to address the access, aggregation, and core layer switching requirements of micro branch, branch office, and campus and data center environments; QFX series of core, spine, and top-of-rack data center switches; and OCX1100, an open networking switch. In addition, the company offers security products comprising SRX series services gateways for the data centers; Branch SRX family that includes SRX300 Series and SRX1500, which provides integrated firewall capabilities; vSRX Virtual Firewall that delivers various features of physical firewalls; Sky Advanced Threat Prevention, a cloud-based service for static and dynamic analysis; and Spotlight Secure Threat Intelligence Platform, a threat intelligence platform that aggregates threat feeds from various sources. Further, it offers Junos OS, a network operating system; Junos Space, a network management platform for creating network management applications that include network director, services activation director, security director, edge services director, service now, and service insight; and Contrail networking and cloud platform solutions. Additionally, the company provides technical support and professional services, as well as education and training programs. It sells its products through direct sales, distributors, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners to end-users in the service provider and enterprise markets. Juniper Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.