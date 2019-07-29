Reviewing Aviat Networks Inc. (AVNW)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting Aviat Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aviat Networks Inc. has 57.7% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 53.92% institutional ownership for its competitors. 4.5% of Aviat Networks Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.23% of all Communication Equipment companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Aviat Networks Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aviat Networks Inc. 0.00% -1.70% -0.60% Industry Average 5.95% 37.09% 7.17%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Aviat Networks Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Aviat Networks Inc. N/A 14 1.55 Industry Average 86.18M 1.45B 77.66

Aviat Networks Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio Aviat Networks Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Aviat Networks Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aviat Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.20 2.44 2.69

As a group, Communication Equipment companies have a potential upside of 88.13%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Aviat Networks Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aviat Networks Inc. -1.85% -5.74% -14.19% -14.85% -22.09% 0.38% Industry Average 4.03% 14.75% 18.48% 20.76% 34.73% 31.70%

For the past year Aviat Networks Inc. has weaker performance than Aviat Networks Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

Aviat Networks Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Aviat Networks Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.41 and has 2.72 Quick Ratio. Aviat Networks Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aviat Networks Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Aviat Networks Inc. is 6.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.94. In other hand, Aviat Networks Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.10 which is 9.93% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Aviat Networks Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Aviat Networks Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Aviat Networks, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile; and point-to-point digital microwave transmission systems designed for first/last mile access, middle mile/backhaul, and long distance trunking applications, as well as support new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades. The company also offers network management software solutions, which enable operators to deploy, monitor, and manage its systems, as well as third party equipment, such as antennas, routers, optical transmission equipment, and other equipment to build and deploy telecommunications transmission network. In addition, it provides a suite of professional services, including network planning and design, site surveys and builds, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, customer service, and other professional services. The company serves wireless/mobile service providers; original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and private network users, such as public safety agencies and government institutions, as well as utility, pipeline, railroad, and other industrial enterprises that operate wireless networks. It markets its products through its direct sales, service, and support organization; and through OEMs and system integrators, as well as indirectly through dealers, resellers, and sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Aviat Networks, Inc. in January 2010. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California.