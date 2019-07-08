Reviewing Avianca Holdings S.A. (AVH)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE:AVH) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Regional Airlines companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Avianca Holdings S.A. has 22.4% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 65.85% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Avianca Holdings S.A. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 21.67% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Avianca Holdings S.A. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avianca Holdings S.A. 0.00% -2.10% -0.30% Industry Average 3.27% 16.39% 5.53%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Avianca Holdings S.A. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Avianca Holdings S.A. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 241.61M 7.40B 27.37

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Avianca Holdings S.A. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avianca Holdings S.A. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.86 2.22 2.59

Avianca Holdings S.A. currently has a consensus price target of $5, suggesting a potential upside of 21.65%. The rivals have a potential upside of 21.50%. Given Avianca Holdings S.A.’s peers higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Avianca Holdings S.A. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Avianca Holdings S.A. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avianca Holdings S.A. -10.08% -16.46% -28.26% -37.85% -58.23% -18.72% Industry Average 5.79% 6.63% 6.05% 11.14% 14.16% 17.34%

For the past year Avianca Holdings S.A. has -18.72% weaker performance while Avianca Holdings S.A.’s peers have 17.34% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Avianca Holdings S.A. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Avianca Holdings S.A.’s peers Current Ratio is 0.69 and has 0.65 Quick Ratio. Avianca Holdings S.A.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avianca Holdings S.A.

Risk & Volatility

Avianca Holdings S.A. has a beta of 0.82 and its 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Avianca Holdings S.A.’s peers have beta of 1.19 which is 18.90% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Avianca Holdings S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Avianca Holdings S.A.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Avianca Holdings S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, South America, and internationally. It offers passenger and cargo air transportation services; and aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel-related services to its customers. The company is also involved in ground operations for thirdÂ–party airlines in airport hubs, and aircraft leasing activities; and operates LifeMiles, a frequent flyer program. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of 181 aircraft, including 139 jet passenger aircrafts, 30 turboprop passenger aircrafts, and 12 cargo aircrafts. The company was formerly known as AviancaTaca Holding S.A. and changed its name to Avianca Holdings S.A. in March 2013. The company was founded in 1919 and is based in Panama City, Panama. Avianca Holdings S.A. is a subsidiary of Synergy Aerospace Corp.