Reviewing Avianca Holdings S.A. (AVH)’s and Its Competitors results

As Regional Airlines company, Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE:AVH) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.2% of Avianca Holdings S.A.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.15% of all Regional Airlines’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of Avianca Holdings S.A. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.71% of all Regional Airlines companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Avianca Holdings S.A. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avianca Holdings S.A. 1,268,235,751.80% -8.60% -1.30% Industry Average 2.14% 15.82% 5.01%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Avianca Holdings S.A. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Avianca Holdings S.A. 39.12M 3 0.00 Industry Average 155.08M 7.24B 44.62

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Avianca Holdings S.A. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avianca Holdings S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.29 1.86 2.61

The potential upside of the peers is 38.64%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Avianca Holdings S.A. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avianca Holdings S.A. -1.48% 6.4% 3.64% -11.92% -39.27% -1.72% Industry Average 2.28% 8.66% 18.43% 23.50% 35.49% 29.68%

For the past year Avianca Holdings S.A. had bearish trend while Avianca Holdings S.A.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Avianca Holdings S.A. are 0.5 and 0.4. Competitively, Avianca Holdings S.A.’s rivals have 0.69 and 0.65 for Current and Quick Ratio. Avianca Holdings S.A.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avianca Holdings S.A.

Volatility and Risk

Avianca Holdings S.A. has a beta of 0.8 and its 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Avianca Holdings S.A.’s rivals are 16.60% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Dividends

Avianca Holdings S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Avianca Holdings S.A.’s competitors beat Avianca Holdings S.A.

Avianca Holdings S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, South America, and internationally. It offers passenger and cargo air transportation services; and aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel-related services to its customers. The company is also involved in ground operations for thirdÂ–party airlines in airport hubs, and aircraft leasing activities; and operates LifeMiles, a frequent flyer program. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of 181 aircraft, including 139 jet passenger aircrafts, 30 turboprop passenger aircrafts, and 12 cargo aircrafts. The company was formerly known as AviancaTaca Holding S.A. and changed its name to Avianca Holdings S.A. in March 2013. The company was founded in 1919 and is based in Panama City, Panama. Avianca Holdings S.A. is a subsidiary of Synergy Aerospace Corp.