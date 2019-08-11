Reviewing AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO)’s and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s results

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 16.66 N/A 0.03 23.88 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6% Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9%

Volatility and Risk

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.76 beta. Competitively, Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s 127.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.27 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 60.8 and its Quick Ratio is 60.8. Viking Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $2, and a 208.02% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Viking Therapeutics Inc. is $21.83, which is potential 206.17% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.9% and 65.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.28% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 11.03% are Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2% Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52%

For the past year AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -61.2% weaker performance while Viking Therapeutics Inc. has 0.52% stronger performance.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.