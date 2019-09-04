Reviewing AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO)’s and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s results

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 17.07 N/A 0.03 23.88 Verastem Inc. 2 4.10 N/A -1.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Verastem Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Verastem Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6% Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.76 beta means AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 24.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Verastem Inc.’s beta is 2.91 which is 191.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Verastem Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and has 7.6 Quick Ratio. Verastem Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Verastem Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $1, and a 50.35% upside potential. Competitively Verastem Inc. has an average price target of $8.75, with potential upside of 635.29%. The information presented earlier suggests that Verastem Inc. looks more robust than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 31.9% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 47% of Verastem Inc. shares. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.28%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Verastem Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2% Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36%

For the past year Verastem Inc. has weaker performance than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.