Reviewing AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO)’s and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV)’s results

Since AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 18.51 N/A 0.03 23.88 TrovaGene Inc. 3 20.50 N/A -8.48 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6% TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109%

Risk and Volatility

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.76 beta indicates that its volatility is 24.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. TrovaGene Inc. has a 0.7 beta and it is 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, TrovaGene Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and has 3.8 Quick Ratio. TrovaGene Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TrovaGene Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $1.67, while its potential upside is 141.99%. Meanwhile, TrovaGene Inc.’s average price target is $14, while its potential upside is 713.95%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that TrovaGene Inc. seems more appealing than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 31.9% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8% of TrovaGene Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.28% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of TrovaGene Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2% TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5%

For the past year AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than TrovaGene Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors TrovaGene Inc. beats AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.